'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is nearly here!

The highly anticipated Francis Lawrence-directed new installment in the Hunger Games franchise, based on the best-selling Suzanne Collins novel, hits theaters and IMAX on November 17.

Here’s a plot summary: the movie follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post- war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Following the world premiere full of fans and critics in Berlin, Germany, the first reactions are now pouring out on social media on Sunday (November 5).

Find out what everyone is saying so far about the movie…