Sun, 05 November 2023 at 3:52 pm

'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy' Trailer Unveiled, OG Stars Return to Pirate House - Watch Now!

'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy' Trailer Unveiled, OG Stars Return to Pirate House - Watch Now!

The original Real Housewives of New York City stars return to the house on Saline Beach in the just released The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy trailer!

Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman are all back on the island of St Barths, staying at the infamous “Pirate House” from RHONY season five.

Keep reading to learn more and watch the trailer…

In the upcoming fourth season of Ultimate Girls trip, the OG ladies “jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime. The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — featured in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will premiere on Thursday, December 14, with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

Check out the trailer right here!
