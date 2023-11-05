Richest '30 Rock' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a $75 Million Net Worth!)

30 Rock remains one of the most popular and fan-favorite half-hour comedies on NBC!

While the series ran for seven seasons and ended in 2013, fans are still finding it on streaming services like Netflix, and it’s current homes on Peacock and Hulu.

The star-studded cast includes Tina Fey (who also created it!), Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski and Keith Powell.

In the comedy series, Liz Lemon tries to juggle the egos around her while chasing her own dream as the head writer for a late-night variety TV show in New York.

Throughout it’s tenure, 30 Rock earned 190 award nominations, with 47 wins, including nine Emmys for writing, acting and multiple Outstanding Comedy Series wins!

Before and after the show, the cast has worked up quite the resumes and have amassed quite the net worth each over the years.

We’ve gathered all of the main cast members of 30 Rock, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest 30 Rock stars are inside…