Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are getting married!

The 43-year-old Magic Mike actor and the 34-year-old The Batman actress recently got engaged, multiple sources confirmed to People.

Zoe was spotted wearing her engagement ring while stepping out for a star-studded Halloween party with Channing on Saturday night (October 28) in Los Angeles.

For the holiday, Zoe was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary’s Baby while Channing went as the baby. Such a clever couples costume!

Channing and Zoe started dating after meeting during the casting process for the movie Pussy Island, which will be her directorial debut.

Zoe opened up about her relationship with Channing in a GQ interview last year.

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she said. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan and they share 10-year-old daughter Everly. Zoe was previously married to actor Karl Glusman.