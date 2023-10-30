The 'Hocus Pocus' Stars Ranked Based On Their Net Worth (& the Top Earner is Worth $250!)

Spooky Season is here, and Halloween is only a few hours away! That means that the Sanderson Sisters have resurrected themselves in our homes for another season of merriment and Hocus Pocus.

Disney’s 1993 movie has become the classic choice for Halloween over the years, so much so that it got a long-awaited sequel in 2022 and a third movie is already in the works!

The story is appropriately eerie and beguiling, and the cast, centered around the three witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is fantastic.

Hocus Pocus‘ Sanderson Sisters had iconic careers when they joined the movie, but the rest of the cast is equally talented. Over the years, they have all amassed impressive fortunes while starring in Hollywood projects.

In honor Halloween 2023 and the movie’s 30th anniversary, we did some digging to see how much each of the movie’s stars are worth in 2023! The top earners have estimated fortunes totaling more than $200 million, and there’s a $50 million difference between first and second place!

Scroll through the gallery to find out which star from Hocus Pocus is worth the most…