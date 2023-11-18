Nicole Kidman Reveals 'Big Little Lies' Season Three is In the Works!

Are we really getting a third season of Big Little Lies?!

During a recent interview, Nicole Kidman looked back at some of the favorite roles she’s played throughout her career, and teased that a third season of her award-winning HBO series is in the works.

“I loved Moulin Rouge, but I loved Big Little Lies,” Nicole, 56, said during her interview, as seen in a clip shared on DeuxMoi’s Instagram Story.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show,” Nicole explained. “And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.”

“And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” Nicole then added.

Nicole starred in Big Little Lies alongside Reese, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz. When the show first premiered in 2017, it was just supposed to be a limited series, but due to its success, a second season was released in 2019.

Last year, Zoe addressed the possibility of doing a third season of Big Little Lies.