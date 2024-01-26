Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

Fri, 26 January 2024 at 2:23 pm

Brad Pitt & Javier Bardem Spotted Filming F1 Racing Movie at a Laundromat in Florida

Brad Pitt & Javier Bardem Spotted Filming F1 Racing Movie at a Laundromat in Florida

There are new photos from the set of the upcoming Formula One movie, starring Brad Pitt!

The 60-year-old actor and fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem were spotted filming a scene together at a “Wash and Fold” coin laundry building on Wednesday (January 24) in Daytona, Florida.

We still don’t know too much about the storyline of the upcoming movie, but we do know that scenes will be filmed at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

Local news station Fox 35 Orlando reports that the movie will film at the Rolex 24 this weekend.

Joseph Kosinski is directing the movie and it will also star Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies. Real-life race car driver Lewis Hamilton is said to have a role in the film as well!

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos from the set of Brad Pitt’s F1 movie…
Photos: Backgrid
