Megan Thee Stallion Appears to Shade Nicki Minaj's Husband on New Song, Nicki Hits Back with Jab About Tory Lanez Shooting

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion‘s feud is quickly escalating following the release of two new diss tracks.

On Friday (January 26), Megan, 28, released her new song “Hiss,” which seemingly took aim at the 41-year-old “Super Bass” rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty. After the song was released, Nicki was quick to hit back.

In the first verse of “Hiss,” Megan raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

If you didn’t know, Megan’s Law was authorized by the United States government in the ’90s and requires law enforcement authorities to make information regarding registered sex offenders available to the public.

Nicki‘s husband Kenneth, 45, is a registered sex offender after he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. In 2021, he pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in California after moving there from New York.

After Megan released her new song, Nicki went on Instagram Live to “have a little fun” and she shared a snippet of an unreleased song, on which she raps, “Bad bitch she like 6 foot / I call her big foot / The bitch fell off / I said get up on your good foot.”

The verse is seemingly a reference to Megan being shot in the foot by ex Tory Lanez in 2020. Tory, 31, was later found guilty on three felony assault charges and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nicki continued to play the verse a few times on her Live and laughed with every play. Afterwards, Nicki then appeared to insult Megan‘s rapping skills.

“You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” Nicki said.

Nicki then went on Twitter and “liked” a ton of posts mocking Megan‘s appearance and the shooting.

After Nicki‘s Live ended, Megan appeared to react by sharing a photo of herself laughing on her Instagram Story.

As of right now, it’s unclear what led to the feud between Nicki and Megan. They previously collaborated on the 2019 hit song “Hot Girl Summer.”

However, many fans believe the feud stems from Megan‘s close friendship with Cardi B, who has been feuding with Nicki for years.

