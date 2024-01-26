Britney Spears' Fans Send Her Old Song 'Selfish' Up the Charts to Compete With Justin Timberlake's New Single

UPDATE: Britney Spears‘ version of “Selfish” has claimed the top spot on US iTunes. Justin Timberlake‘s version is at the No. 3 position at the time of publishing.

___

Justin Timberlake just dropped a new song called “Selfish,” and Britney Spears‘ fans are giving it some strong competition on the charts.

The 42-year-old “Cry Me a River” musician introduced his new era earlier this week, and it’s currently holding the top spot on US iTunes.

However, members of the Britney Army are rallying around her old song “Selfish” and treating it like a new single. They’re buying it in bulk on the platform, and it’s rocketing up the chart 13 years after its initial release as a bonus track on Femme Fatale.

Read more about the chart battle between the famous exes…

At the time of publishing, Britney’s version of “Selfish” has broken into the Top 3 on US iTunes. Justin‘s take is holding strong at No. 1, and the only thing separating them is Megan Thee Stallion‘s new single “HISS.”

The funny campaign started earlier this week when fans on social media started posting that “Selfish” was a new single from Britney. They claimed that it would premiere on January 25 (the same day Justin‘s song dropped).

It is unclear if Britney is aware of the campaign. However, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing. “No words,” she wrote in the caption.

If you forgot, Britney and Justin were previously one of Hollywood’s biggest couples when they dated at the pinnacle of their careers. At the time of their split, he put her on blast in his song “Cry Me a River.”

Their relationship returned to the public discourse last year with the release of Britney‘s memoir, which featured many revelations about their time together. Justin was dragged on social media at the time.

Rumors of a feud between the pair picked up steam in the aftermath, made worse by some comments Justin made while performing “Cry Me a River” in the summer of 2023. He performed the song again in December.

Fans believe that Britney dragged him on social media after his last performance.

“Selfish” served as an introduction to Justin‘s new album, which we just got a lot of information about.

Meanwhile, Britney recently addressed the possibility of returning to the music industry.

Press play on both “Selfish” songs below…