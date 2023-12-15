Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Justin Timberlake Alludes to Britney Spears' Memoir Before Performing 'Cry Me a River' at Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening

Justin Timberlake appears to be addressing ex-girlfriend Britney Spears‘ memoir for the first time.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop unleashed her memoir The Woman In Me earlier this fall, and it included a number of revelations about her relationship with the musician and Trolls star, also 42.

On Wednesday night (December 13), Justin performed during the grand opening of the Fountainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, and while on stage, he alluded to his relationship with Britney.

Before he started singing his song “Cry Me a River,” Justin took a moment and said, “No disrespect,” as seen in a clip shared on TikTok.

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002 and months after their breakup, Justin released “Cry Me a River,” seemingly about Britney.

In the subsequent music video, a woman resembling Britney cheats on Justin.

If you missed it, a famous rapper questioned a claim Britney made about Justin in her memoir.
