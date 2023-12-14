Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!
Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada to attend the grand opening of the new resort Fontainebleau on Wednesday night (December 13).
The event was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Eva Longoria and Nikki Reed and Iam Somerhalder. That’s still barely scratching the surface, though.
Since so many stars were in attendance, we pulled together photos of all of them. That way you can get a better idea of the guestlist and what everyone wore to the exciting event.
Head inside to see all of the photos from the grand opening…
Keep scrolling to see pics of every celebrity who attended the Fontainebleau resort grand opening…
Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Keith Urban
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston
Lenny Kravitz
Cher
Alice Cooper
Ivanka Trump
Michael Bay
Jeffrey Soffer and fiancee Colleen Schiff
Eva Longoria
Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders
Giancarlo Stanton
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin
Billy Zane
Anitta
Stella Maxwell
Paul Wesley with Ian Somerhalder
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo
Dita Von Teese
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Tyga
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty
Jonathan Cheban
Paris Brosnan