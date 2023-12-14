Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Find Out Why Sophie Turner's Now-Expired Instagram Story Post Is Getting Attention!

Emma Watson Clarifies Her Viral Statement About Her Relationship Status

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 12:25 pm

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada to attend the grand opening of the new resort Fontainebleau on Wednesday night (December 13).

The event was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Eva Longoria and Nikki Reed and Iam Somerhalder. That’s still barely scratching the surface, though.

Since so many stars were in attendance, we pulled together photos of all of them. That way you can get a better idea of the guestlist and what everyone wore to the exciting event.

Head inside to see all of the photos from the grand opening…

Keep scrolling to see pics of every celebrity who attended the Fontainebleau resort grand opening…

Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Keith Urban

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

Lenny Kravitz

Cher

Alice Cooper

Ivanka Trump

Michael Bay

Jeffrey Soffer and Colleen Schiff

Jeffrey Soffer and fiancee Colleen Schiff

Eva Longoria

Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders

Giancarlo Stanton

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Billy Zane

Anitta

Stella Maxwell

Paul Wesley with Ian Somerhalder

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo

Dita Von Teese

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Tyga

Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty

Jonathan Cheban

Paris Brosnan

Credit: ACES; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Getty Images