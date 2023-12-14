Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada to attend the grand opening of the new resort Fontainebleau on Wednesday night (December 13).

The event was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Eva Longoria and Nikki Reed and Iam Somerhalder. That’s still barely scratching the surface, though.

Since so many stars were in attendance, we pulled together photos of all of them. That way you can get a better idea of the guestlist and what everyone wore to the exciting event.

Head inside to see all of the photos from the grand opening…

Keep scrolling to see pics of every celebrity who attended the Fontainebleau resort grand opening…

Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Keith Urban

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

Lenny Kravitz

Cher

Alice Cooper

Ivanka Trump

Michael Bay

Jeffrey Soffer and fiancee Colleen Schiff

Eva Longoria

Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders

Giancarlo Stanton

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Billy Zane

Anitta

Stella Maxwell

Paul Wesley with Ian Somerhalder

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo

Dita Von Teese

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Tyga

Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty

Jonathan Cheban