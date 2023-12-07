Ginuwine Responds to Britney Spears' Viral Memoir Story Involving Justin Timberlake & Himself

One of the claims that Britney Spears made about Justin Timberlake in her best-selling memoir The Woman in Me has been called into question by musician Ginuwine.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop unleashed her memoir earlier this fall, and it included a number of revelations about her relationship with the musician and Trolls star.

One of the stories that she told about her time with Justin involved him adapting a blaccent while interacting with Ginuwine. The moment went particularly viral thanks to narrator Michelle Williams‘ retelling of it in the memoir’s audiobook.

Is Britney‘s recollection of the moment correct? According to Ginuwine, not so much.

Read more about Britney Spears’ story about Justin Timberlake and Ginuwine’s reaction to it…

In the memoir, Britney wrote that Justin “tried too hard” to relate to Black musicians. She recalled an alleged run-in with Ginuwine as an example.

“J got all excited and said, so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiine! What’s up, homie,’” she wrote. Michelle fully committed to the quote, birthing a very viral soundbite.

What did Ginuwine have to say?

“Yeah, yeah, I definitely heard about it. People were calling about that,” he said during an interview with People. “But I can tell you I don’t remember that happening. I truly don’t remember that happening. If Justin would’ve did something like that, I probably would’ve looked at him like, ‘Why are you acting like that?’”

He continued, saying, “If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would’ve definitely stuck out. So nah, I don’t remember that happening.”

