'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Renewed for Season 7 at MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for a seventh season by MTV!

The original series ran from 2009 to 2012 before a revival series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuted in 2018. The revival series saw each of the original cast members – Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Cortese – return. At the time, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola opted not to return with her fellow cast mates.

However, for season 6, Sammi ended up returning to the show.

Deadline reports that season 6 of the series scored some of their best ratings in years.

There’s an all new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s reunion episode airing tonight on MTV. Be sure to tune in!