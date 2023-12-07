'Fire Country' Season 2 - 7 Stars Likely to Return, 4 May Not!

Fire Country is turning up the heat!

The new CBS drama proved to be an early hit when it arrived in October of 2022, and by January of 2023, the series was renewed for a second season.

In the show, Bode Donovan is a young convict with a troubled past hoping to redeem himself by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program, in which prisoners assist the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

The series follows him as he’s assigned to his hometown in Northern California as he works with former friends, other inmates and firefighters putting out fires in the region.

Season 2 will premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024 on 9 p.m. ET. We already know which stars are likely to return, and a handful who are likely not returning.

Find out who is likely in the cast of Fire Country Season 2…