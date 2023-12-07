Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 4:55 pm

'Christmas at the Opry' 2023: Performers List Revealed for NBC's Holiday Special!

'Christmas at the Opry' 2023: Performers List Revealed for NBC's Holiday Special!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means holiday specials are airing on TV – up tonight it’s Christmas at the Opry hosted by Wynonna Judd!

The special event is a two-hour concert from some of the biggest and best names in music to perform Christmas faves, holiday classics and current hits.

Be sure to tune in tonight to NBC at 8pm ET to catch the holiday magic!

We’ve fathered a list of all of the performers you can expect to take the stage this evening for the big concert. The event was taped in October at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Keep reading to find out more…

Christmas at the Opry Performers

Adam Doleac
BRELAND
Brenda Lee (who just made history!)
Chris Janson
Chrissy Metz
Kelly Clarkson
Lauren Alaina
Meghan Patrick
Mickey Guyton
Mitchell Tenpenny
Trace Adkins
Wynonna Judd

If you’re not able to catch the concert on NBC, it will be available to stream on Peacock beginning on Friday (December 8). Be sure to check it out when you can!

If you haven’t seen it yet, find out the 10 best Christmas movies of all time.
Just Jared on Facebook
christmas at the opry performers 01
christmas at the opry performers 02
christmas at the opry performers 03
christmas at the opry performers 04
christmas at the opry performers 05
christmas at the opry performers 06
christmas at the opry performers 07
christmas at the opry performers 08
christmas at the opry performers 09
christmas at the opry performers 10
christmas at the opry performers 11
christmas at the opry performers 12

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Adam Doleac, Breland, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images