'Christmas at the Opry' 2023: Performers List Revealed for NBC's Holiday Special!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means holiday specials are airing on TV – up tonight it’s Christmas at the Opry hosted by Wynonna Judd!

The special event is a two-hour concert from some of the biggest and best names in music to perform Christmas faves, holiday classics and current hits.

Be sure to tune in tonight to NBC at 8pm ET to catch the holiday magic!

We’ve fathered a list of all of the performers you can expect to take the stage this evening for the big concert. The event was taped in October at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Keep reading to find out more…

Christmas at the Opry Performers

Adam Doleac

BRELAND

Brenda Lee (who just made history!)

Chris Janson

Chrissy Metz

Kelly Clarkson

Lauren Alaina

Meghan Patrick

Mickey Guyton

Mitchell Tenpenny

Trace Adkins

Wynonna Judd

If you’re not able to catch the concert on NBC, it will be available to stream on Peacock beginning on Friday (December 8). Be sure to check it out when you can!

If you haven’t seen it yet, find out the 10 best Christmas movies of all time.