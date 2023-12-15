Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2023 at 11:20 am

Mandy Moore & Edgar Ramirez Step Out for 'Dr. Death' Season Two Premiere in West Hollywood

Mandy Moore & Edgar Ramirez Step Out for 'Dr. Death' Season Two Premiere in West Hollywood

Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramirez are hitting the red carpet!

The two actors posed for photos while arriving at the season two premiere of Dr. Death on Thursday evening (December 14) held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, Gustaf Hammarsten, Rita Volk, Judy Reyes, and Sandra Andreis.

Jennifer Morrison, who directed several episodes, was also in attendance along with Joshua Jackson, who starred in the first season of the Peacock anthology series.

Here’s the synopsis: This season of Dr. Death, based on the hit Wondery podcast, follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez), a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

All eight episodes of Dr. Death season two will be available for streaming on Peacock starting on December 21. Watch the trailer here!

