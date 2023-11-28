'Dr. Death' Season 2 Trailer Sheds Light on the 'Miracle Man' - Watch Now

The trailer for season two of Dr. Death is here!

This season is a completely new story and entirely separate from season one’s storyline. This season stars Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramírez.

Here’s the synopsis: This season of Dr. Death, based on the hit Wondery podcast, follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten also star.

Season two streams on Peacock on December 21.