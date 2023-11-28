Kendall Jenner Debuts on Forbes 30 Under 30, Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager & Advice to Her Younger Self

Kendall Jenner is talking business.

The 28-year-old The Kardashians reality TV star and mogul made her debut on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and posed for a cover feature for the outlet, out now.

During the conversation, she spoke about her growing empire with tequila company 818, as well as what she has learned in the process of starting her own business, and working with her mom and manager Kris Jenner.