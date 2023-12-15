Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White & Harris Dickinson Discuss 'Iron Claw' Costumes & Training While Playing With Puppies

Iron Claw costars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson opened up about their new movie and more while playing with adorable puppies in a new interview.

The trio are set to play brothers in the movie, which chronicles the true story of the Von Erich family from professional wrestling.

During the conversation with BuzzFeed Celeb, they reflected on transforming into the men and their hopes to wrestle in the WWE, all while balancing laps full of puppies.

To bring the Von Erich brothers to life, Zac, Jeremy and Harris pulled off major transformations involving wigs and a vintage wardrobe that would make any wrestler proud.

What was it like getting into the costumes?

“When it was all together, and we had our wigs on and were all in chopped denim, it looked great,” Zac said about their costumes.

“It looked like we belonged together,” Jeremy agreed. However, he added, “Just getting comfortable and confident in that wardrobe and with the hair was like half the battle.

The trio also physically transformed their bodies to resemble wrestlers. They were asked if there was any part of the physical training that they’d maintain now that they were done filming.

“When you’re filming a movie for something this cool and elevated with pro wrestling, it’s very physical. With that kind of stuff on camera, I’ve always felt like the greater the sacrifice, the greater the reward,” Zac mused. “But it’d be hard to sustain that. I like eating food too much.”

By the sounds of it, they’d be willing to maintain the intense training for a while longer. They had an interesting answer when asked about something that is on their bucket list.

“We want to wrestle in the WWE,” Jeremy said, with Harris chiming in to add, “Together.”

