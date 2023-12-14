Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 &amp; the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Find Out Why Sophie Turner's Now-Expired Instagram Story Post Is Getting Attention!

Find Out Why Sophie Turner's Now-Expired Instagram Story Post Is Getting Attention!

Emma Watson Clarifies Her Viral Statement About Her Relationship Status

Emma Watson Clarifies Her Viral Statement About Her Relationship Status

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 1:30 pm

Zac Efron Reflects on Matthew Perry's Death, Getting Into Shape for 'Iron Claw' & Advice For His Younger Self, Reveals 3 Actors He's In Regular Contact With

Continue Here »

Zac Efron Reflects on Matthew Perry's Death, Getting Into Shape for 'Iron Claw' & Advice For His Younger Self, Reveals 3 Actors He's In Regular Contact With

Zac Efron opened up in a confessional new interview.

The 36-year-old Iron Claw actor sat down for a conversation with Variety. During it, he touched on a range of topics.

He spoke about the loss of Friends icon, Matthew Perry, who he shared the screen with in 17 Again. Zac also revealed that he is in regular contact with three fellow actors, and the list was a little surprising.

On the topic of Iron Claw, the movie star spoke candidly about transforming his body to play a professional wrestler. He also explained how his process was different after the dramatic and “stupid” process of toning up for his movie Baywatch.

Zac even shared some advice that he wishes he could give his younger self. What would he tell the star who became a household name after High School Musical took off?

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Zac Efron’s interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, High School Musical, iron claw, Matthew Perry, Movies, Slideshow, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images