Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 &amp; the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Find Out Why Sophie Turner's Now-Expired Instagram Story Post Is Getting Attention!

Find Out Why Sophie Turner's Now-Expired Instagram Story Post Is Getting Attention!

Emma Watson Clarifies Her Viral Statement About Her Relationship Status

Emma Watson Clarifies Her Viral Statement About Her Relationship Status

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 1:58 pm

Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are making it very clear that they are an item.

If you were unaware, the 20-year-old “vampire” hitmaker and 20-year-old Enola Holmes actor first sparked romance rumors back in October. More recently, Louis supported Olivia during one of her Jingle Ball performances. He also celebrated her successful Saturday Night Live appearance.

On Thursday (December 14), the couple was spotted engaging in some very passionate PDA.

Read more about Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Patridge…

Photos emerged of Louis and Olivia sharing a kiss at the gas station. In the photos, the musician has her arms wrapped around her partner’s shoulders. His are around her waist.

The pics are going viral on X (formerly Twitter). Additional photos from their outing have also emerged. In them, both of the stars are wearing jackets and appear to be enjoying some quality time together.

If you missed it, Olivia recently supported a musical legend after a rocky performance .
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Louis Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images