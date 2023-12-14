Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are making it very clear that they are an item.

If you were unaware, the 20-year-old “vampire” hitmaker and 20-year-old Enola Holmes actor first sparked romance rumors back in October. More recently, Louis supported Olivia during one of her Jingle Ball performances. He also celebrated her successful Saturday Night Live appearance.

On Thursday (December 14), the couple was spotted engaging in some very passionate PDA.

Photos emerged of Louis and Olivia sharing a kiss at the gas station. In the photos, the musician has her arms wrapped around her partner’s shoulders. His are around her waist.

The pics are going viral on X (formerly Twitter). Additional photos from their outing have also emerged. In them, both of the stars are wearing jackets and appear to be enjoying some quality time together.

