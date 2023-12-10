Olivia Rodrigo Spotted with Boyfriend Louis Partridge at 'SNL' After Party!

Top Stories
Sun, 10 December 2023 at 5:26 pm

Olivia Rodrigo‘s boyfriend Louis Partridge has been supporting her all weekend long!

After being spotted in the crowd for Olivia‘s Jingle Ball performance on Friday night, he was seen attending the after party for Saturday Night Live with her on Saturday (December 9) in New York City.

Olivia was the musical guest on SNL this weekend and performed two of her hit songs from GUTS on the show.

Following the after party, Olivia and Louis were seen leaving together in the same car.

Louis and Olivia first sparked dating rumors in October when they were seen spending time together in London.

For those who don’t know, Louis is best known for his role as Lord Tewkesbury in the Netflix film series Enola Holmes. He also appeared as Sid Vicious in the 2022 limited series Pistol.
Photos: Backgrid, Getty
