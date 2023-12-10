'Squid Game' Winner Hasn't Received Prize Money from Netflix Yet, Reason Why Explained

The first season of Netflix’s new reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge, is now complete and the winner has been revealed.

The person who won the massive $4.56 million grand prize revealed in a new interview that they still haven’t received the prize money.

Mai Whelan, a 55-year-old woman who is a US Navy veteran, won the prize following a rock, paper, scissors competition in the final game. She beat out 455 other contestants to win the first season of the show!

Filming on the reality show wrapped in February 2023, and now Mai has revealed that she still hasn’t received the money, 10 months later.

She jokingly told The Sunday Times, “I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry McGuire. Show me the money!”

While many fans have been angry upon hearing this news, it’s actually standard among reality shows and Mai was made aware of this before going on the show.

A production source told Vanity Fair that “contestants were always aware of the payment plan and that the winner will receive the prize fund now that the finale episode has aired.”

