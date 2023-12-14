Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Zach Braff has nothing but amazing praise for his ex girlfriend Florence Pugh.

While promoting their film, A Good Person, which Florence stars in and Zach directed, he was asked about their past relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, Florence confirmed their breakup in the summer of 2022. They had dated for three years.

Zach said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, “Well, we love each other. We love each other and we’re friends, and I was on the Today Show this morning, and she said she wanted to see pictures of what my outfit was to give approvals, so we love each other a lot and listen, I think it’s pretty clear across the world that I’m not biased when I say that she is one of the finest actresses working today and I think anyone who gives watching a good person a chance will see that she’s just extraordinary, and I just feel so lucky that I got to have her be my leading lady.”

He then praised her acting talents further, saying, “On set, you just look around, you know, we call it Video Village where we have all the monitors and everyone’s sort of hiding from the cameras and you would just look around and people would be tears streaming down their face and everyone’s jaw just opened. I mean, it was just so raw and people have seen Florence do lots of different types of work from action movies to period pieces, but this was a different turn for her. This was like current day trauma and also being funny. I mean her ability to sort of switch between the two with such aplomb. I mean, I think she’s, you know, a young Meryl Streep. I’m not the first to say that.”

He was then asked about her singing talents, which she shows off in the movie.

Zach continued, “No, well literally, I, you know, I wrote it for her. It’s a bespoke character for her, so I was writing to things that I knew that she could do and then that’s where I got the idea to make her a singer-songwriter because, you know, the world has clearly embraced and loves Florence, but they don’t know much that she’s also, you know, when Florence‘s career first began, she didn’t know if she was gonna go the actor route pr go the singer-songwriter route because she can do both, and then her career started taking off as an actress, and that got put to a back burner. I’m sure it will return, and she’ll release an album one day, but I said, ‘Oh, it’d be cool if you could, you in character or you know, as the character, write the lyrics and write a song,’ and she wrote two that are in the movie and are very beautiful.”

In 2019, Florence defended their relationship against critics.