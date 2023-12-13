Olivia Rodrigo Comforts Cher Backstage at NYC Jingle Ball After the 'Believe' Singer 'Screws Up'

Olivia Rodrigo is giving Cher some words of encouragement!

In a new video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 20-year-old “Vampire” singer and the 77-year-old “Believe” performer can be seen chatting backstage at the December 8 Jingle Ball in New York City.

During her conversation with the former Disney star, Cher revealed that she messed up during her set. Olivia was quick to offer some kind words to make the icon feel better.

“That’s okay!” Olivia tells Cher in the video. “People love it. I screw up all the time! Did you have fun though? That’s what counts.”

Cher replied, “Yeah, I did,” and then Olivia emphasized, “I’m sure people were going crazy!”

The Moonstruck star noted that fortunately, her dancers were “just so brilliant.”

“I’m sure you did amazing,” Olivia reassured her. “I’m sure people were dying.” Cher quipped, “I was dying! I was dying. I couldn’t know if anybody else was dying. I was like, ‘Oh God, please don’t make me screw up.”

She explained, “I screwed up, but it was okay. I kinda massaged my way around it.”

“That’s all anyone can do!” Olivia replied. “And look cute doin’ it!”

Then, the talented duo posed for some photos together.

