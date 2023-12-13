Top Stories
Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Wed, 13 December 2023 at 6:17 pm

Richest 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy' Stars Revealed, Net Worth Ranked From Lowest to Highest

Continue Here »

Richest 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy' Stars Revealed, Net Worth Ranked From Lowest to Highest

Six former stars of The Real Housewives of New York City are getting back together in the next installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip!

In the upcoming RHONY Legacy season, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime.

The new season follows the women as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — which was featured in the fifth season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer here!

With the new season premiering on Thursday (December 14) on Peacock, we’ve compiled the ladies’ net worth and ranked them from lowest to highest, with the top earner reportedly worth over $20 million!

Find out the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy cast’s net worths…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Peacock, Getty
Posted to: Dorinda Medley, EG, evergreen, Kelly Bensimon, Kristen Taekman, Luann de Lesseps, Net Worth, Ramona Singer, Real Housewives, Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Reality TV, Slideshow, Sonja Morgan, Ultimate Girls Trip

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images