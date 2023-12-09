Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Jared Leto, & More Stars Dazzle at Z100 Jingle Ball 2023

Z100′s 2023 Jingle Ball brought out so many stars!

The annual holiday-themed concert, co-hosted by iHeartRadio, took place on Friday night (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Jared Leto, Martha Stewart, Andy Cohen, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Big Time Rush, David Kushner, and Jelly Roll all posed for photos on the red carpet prior to the show.

Z100′s 2023 Jingle Ball lineup included: Olivia, Sabrina, David, Big Time Rush, Jelly Roll, SZA, OneRepublic, Doechii, Pentatonix, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher.

