18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Sat, 09 December 2023 at 12:55 am

Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Jared Leto, & More Stars Dazzle at Z100 Jingle Ball 2023

Z100′s 2023 Jingle Ball brought out so many stars!

The annual holiday-themed concert, co-hosted by iHeartRadio, took place on Friday night (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Jared Leto, Martha Stewart, Andy Cohen, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Big Time Rush, David Kushner, and Jelly Roll all posed for photos on the red carpet prior to the show.

Z100′s 2023 Jingle Ball lineup included: Olivia, Sabrina, David, Big Time Rush, Jelly Roll, SZA, OneRepublic, Doechii, Pentatonix, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher.

If you didn’t see, Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that she stalked one of her ex-boyfriends on Instagram!

There’s also been a major update connected to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ romance!

Check out all the red carpet photos from KIIS FM's Jingle Ball!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from Z100′s 2023 Jingle Ball…
Photos: Getty Images
