Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She &amp; 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 2:13 am

Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan & More Stars Attend KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2023 (Photos)

Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan & More Stars Attend KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2023 (Photos)

KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball is bringing out tons of stars!

The annual holiday-themed concert was held on Friday (December 1) at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

So many celebrities, including Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, Miguel, Paris Hilton, Maddie Ziegler, Dixie D’Amelio, T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach, Flavor Flav, Ariana Greenblatt, Doechii, P1Harmony, and Ryan Seacrest hit the red carpet to pose for some photos.

KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball lineup of performers included: Olivia, Niall, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony.

If you didn’t hear, Olivia Rodrigo is among a number of musical guests slated to perform on Saturday Night Live in the coming weeks! Check out the full list of future hosts and musical guests.

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of celebrities attending KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball…
Just Jared on Facebook
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet01
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet02
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet03
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet04
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet05
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet06
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet07
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet08
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet09
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet10
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet11
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet12
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet13
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet14
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet15
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet16
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet17
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet18
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet19
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet20
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet21
kiis fm 2023 jingle ball carpet22

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Jingle Ball, Amy Robach, Ariana Greenblatt, Dixie D'Amelio, doechii, Flavor Flav, Jingle Ball, Maddie Ziegler, Miguel, Music, Niall Horan, Olivia Rodrigo, P1Harmony, Paris Hilton, Ryan Seacrest, TJ Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images