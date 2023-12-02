Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan & More Stars Attend KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2023 (Photos)

KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball is bringing out tons of stars!

The annual holiday-themed concert was held on Friday (December 1) at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

So many celebrities, including Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, Miguel, Paris Hilton, Maddie Ziegler, Dixie D’Amelio, T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach, Flavor Flav, Ariana Greenblatt, Doechii, P1Harmony, and Ryan Seacrest hit the red carpet to pose for some photos.

KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball lineup of performers included: Olivia, Niall, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony.

If you didn’t hear, Olivia Rodrigo is among a number of musical guests slated to perform on Saturday Night Live in the coming weeks! Check out the full list of future hosts and musical guests.

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of celebrities attending KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball…