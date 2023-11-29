'Saturday Night Live' Announces Final Hosts & Musical Guests for 2023!

Saturday Night Live is ending the year with a bang!

NBC has announced the talent lineup for the remaining two original episodes of 2023, and they’re all big names.

This will be the fourth time hosting for one of the celebrities, and a SNL alum is hosting for the first time!

As previously announced, Emma Stone will be hosting the December 2 episode, with Noah Kahan as musical guest.

Click through to see who is hosting and performing in the final two episodes of 2023…