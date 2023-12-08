Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2023 at 12:21 am

Olivia Rodrigo Finally Admits She Accidentally Followed Ex Joshua Bassett on Instagram, Wasn't Hacked

Olivia Rodrigo Finally Admits She Accidentally Followed Ex Joshua Bassett on Instagram, Wasn't Hacked

Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t follow any accounts on her public Instagram page, but that changed for a brief moment back in summer 2022.

For a short period of time, Olivia was once again following her ex Joshua Bassett‘s account and some fans believed she was hacked at the time.

Well, Olivia is finally owning up to accidentally following Joshua while “stalking” him on the app and she’s sharing the story behind what happened. It seemingly happened on July 2, 2022.

Keep reading to find out more…

Olivia opened up during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (December 7) in New York City.

“I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone, you know, off of social media,” Olivia explained.

She continued, “There was this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex, as one does, sue me, I’m sorry. And I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him. I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him and my friend ran into my room like, ‘Oh my god, did you mean to follow him?! Unfollow him!’”

“And I went and grabbed my phone and I went to open the Instagram app and the second I opened the app, my phone died. I couldn’t find a charger so I was just following my ex for a while. It was quite embarrassing,” Olivia said.

Olivia noted how “people were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s hacked,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah you guys, be safe!’”

Watch the interview below!

Read fan reactions at the time below!
olivia rodrigo on fallon 01
olivia rodrigo on fallon 02

Photos: NBC
Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo

