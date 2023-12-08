Nicki Minaj: 'Pink Friday 2' Free Streaming, Plus Download Link - Listen Here!

Nicki Minaj has finally released her highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2!

The new album features collaborations with artists like Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. There are hit songs like “Super Freaky Girl” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” as well as a bunch of tracks that no one has heard yet.

Nicki told Vogue about her new album, “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it? So, for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

You can download the album now by purchasing it on iTunes, Amazon, or wherever music is sold.

Head inside to listen to the new album…

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

You can stream the album below from Spotify or keep scrolling for individual song streams from YouTube.

Get individual song streams below!

Nicki Minaj – Are You Gone Already (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – Barbie Dangerous (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – FTCU (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – Beep Beep (Official Audio)

Fallin 4 U

Nicki Minaj – Let Me Calm Down (feat. J. Cole) [Official Audio]

Nicki Minaj – RNB (feat. Lil Wayne · Tate Kobang)

Nicki Minaj – Pink Birthday (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – Needle (feat. Drake) [Official Audio]

Nicki Minaj – Cowgirl (feat. Lourdiz) [Official Audio]

Nicki Minaj – Everybody (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) [Official Audio]

Nicki Minaj – Big Difference (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – Red Ruby Da Sleeze

Nicki Minaj – Forward From Trini (feat. Skillibeng & Skeng) [Official Audio]

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday Girls (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl (Official Music Video)

Nicki Minaj – Bahm Bahm (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – My Life (Official Audio)

Nicki Minaj – Nicki Hendrix (feat. Future) [Official Audio]

Nicki Minaj – Blessings (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard) [Official Audio]

Nicki Minaj – Last Time I Saw You (Official Audio)