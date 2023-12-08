America Ferrera Talks Possible 'Ugly Betty' Reboot, Reveals If She Would Reprise Her Role

America Ferrera is opening up about the potential for an Ugly Betty reboot!

Many popular series, like That 70′s Show, Charmed, MacGyver, Dynasty, and Hawaii Five-0, have been rebooted over the years, with new and returning casts.

Recently, Salma Hayek, who was a producer on Ugly Betty, thanked fans for their support of the show over the years, and at Elle’s Women In Hollywood celebration, America was asked about returning to the world and character.

“I think there has been like a deep desire there for a long time because our Ugly Betty family is so close and so we love each other so much,” America told ET.

“I think we’d all come back in a heartbeat,” she added. “It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground — maybe we’ll figure it out.”

“Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled.”

Ugly Betty aired for four seasons on ABC, from 2006-2010. Now, the fashion world series can be seen on Netflix and Hulu.

