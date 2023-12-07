'Bachelor in Paradise' 2023: Who Is Still Together Today? Updates For Engaged Couples Revealed!

The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise just aired on ABC and we’re recapping which couples are still together today!

Following the final moments of the episode, producers provided viewers with an update on what is happening with the couples right now.

During the finale, four couples split up, two of them got engaged, and one decided to just stay together. Of the two that got engaged, one of them has hit “speed bumps” in their relationship.

Browse through the slideshow for spoilers from the episode…