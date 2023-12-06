Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2023 at 1:11 am

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Join More Stars at Elle's Women In Hollywood Celebration 2023 - See All the Guests in Attendance!

The stars are stepping out for Elle‘s big event!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a red hot couple while arriving at Elle’s 2023 Women In Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday evening (December 5) held at Nya Studios in Los Angeles.

The annual event”the women who are influencing Hollywood today from the best red carpet appearances, the women behind the camera, to Elle‘s very own cover stars,” according to Elle.

This year’s honorees include Jennifer, Nina Garcia, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Eva Longoria, Fantasia Barrino, Greta Lee, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, and Taraji P. Henson.

Alexandra Daddario

FYI: Alexandra is wearing a Michael Kors dress

Alexandra Shipp

FYI: Alexandra is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress

Alicia Silverstone

America Ferrera

FYI: America is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana corset

Andra Day

FYI: Andra is wearing a Naeem Khan dress and Casadei shoes

Ariana Greenblatt

Ashley Tisdale

Auli’i Cravalho

FYI: Auli’i is wearing a Marni dress

Bebe Rexha

Bella Ramsey & Jodie Foster

Catherine O’Hara & Robin Duke

Colman Domingo

Corey Hawkins

Danielle Brooks

FYI: Danielle is wearing a Moschino dress

Diane Nyad

Dominique Fishback

Eva Longoria

FYI: Eva is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress

Ever Anderson

Fantasia Barrino

FYI: Fantasia is wearing an outfit by Yousef Akbar

Greta Lee

FYI: Greta is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress

Isabela Merced

Jameela Jamil

FYI: Jameela is wearing an Ali Karoui dress

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an outfit by Grace Ling

Jurnee Smollett

FYI: Jurnee is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and KatKim jewelry

KaMillion

Kate Beckinsale

FYI: Kate is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress

Kerry Washington

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Ralph Lauren outfit

Lake Bell

Lauren Sanchez

Lily Gladstone

FYI: Lily is wearing a Gucci dress

Marcia Gay Harden

Monique Colman

Natasha Lyonne

Nia Vardalos

Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Christian Siriano dress

Nina Garcia

Normani

FYI: Normani is wearing a Dilara Findikoglu dress

Oprah Winfrey

FYI: Oprah is wearing an outfit by Ralph Lauren

Pauline Chalamet

Phoebe Dynevor

Sheryl Lee Ralph

FYI: Sheryl is wearing a Christian Siriano dress

Sofia Carson

Stephanie Hsu

FYI: Stephanie is wearing an outfit by Thom Browne

Taraji P. Henson

FYI: Taraji is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress

Zooey Deschanel

FYI: Zooey is wearing a BronxAndBanco dress

Photos: Getty Images
