Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Join More Stars at Elle's Women In Hollywood Celebration 2023 - See All the Guests in Attendance!
The stars are stepping out for Elle‘s big event!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a red hot couple while arriving at Elle’s 2023 Women In Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday evening (December 5) held at Nya Studios in Los Angeles.
The annual event”the women who are influencing Hollywood today from the best red carpet appearances, the women behind the camera, to Elle‘s very own cover stars,” according to Elle.
This year’s honorees include Jennifer, Nina Garcia, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Eva Longoria, Fantasia Barrino, Greta Lee, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, and Taraji P. Henson.
Alexandra Daddario
FYI: Alexandra is wearing a Michael Kors dress
Alexandra Shipp
FYI: Alexandra is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress
Alicia Silverstone
America Ferrera
FYI: America is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana corset
Andra Day
FYI: Andra is wearing a Naeem Khan dress and Casadei shoes
Ariana Greenblatt
Ashley Tisdale
Auli’i Cravalho
FYI: Auli’i is wearing a Marni dress
Bebe Rexha
Bella Ramsey & Jodie Foster
Catherine O’Hara & Robin Duke
Colman Domingo
Corey Hawkins
Danielle Brooks
FYI: Danielle is wearing a Moschino dress
Diane Nyad
Dominique Fishback
Eva Longoria
FYI: Eva is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress
Ever Anderson
Fantasia Barrino
FYI: Fantasia is wearing an outfit by Yousef Akbar
Greta Lee
FYI: Greta is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress
Isabela Merced
Jameela Jamil
FYI: Jameela is wearing an Ali Karoui dress
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
FYI: Jennifer is wearing an outfit by Grace Ling
Jurnee Smollett
FYI: Jurnee is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and KatKim jewelry
KaMillion
Kate Beckinsale
FYI: Kate is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress
Kerry Washington
FYI: Kerry is wearing a Ralph Lauren outfit
Lake Bell
Lauren Sanchez
Lily Gladstone
FYI: Lily is wearing a Gucci dress
Marcia Gay Harden
Monique Colman
Natasha Lyonne
Nia Vardalos
Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe
FYI: Nicole is wearing a Christian Siriano dress
Nina Garcia
Normani
FYI: Normani is wearing a Dilara Findikoglu dress
Oprah Winfrey
FYI: Oprah is wearing an outfit by Ralph Lauren
Pauline Chalamet
Phoebe Dynevor
Sheryl Lee Ralph
FYI: Sheryl is wearing a Christian Siriano dress
Sofia Carson
Stephanie Hsu
FYI: Stephanie is wearing an outfit by Thom Browne
Taraji P. Henson
FYI: Taraji is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress
Zooey Deschanel
FYI: Zooey is wearing a BronxAndBanco dress
