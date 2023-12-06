Helen Mirren to Present Adele With Special Award at Upcoming Women In Entertainment Gala

Helen Mirren has been tapped to present an award to Adele!

The 78-year-old Oscar-winning actress will present the 35-year-old singer with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the upcoming THR Women In Entertainment Gala, which will be held on Thursday (December 7).

The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award “recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media and was established in honor of Sherry Lansing, the first woman to head a Hollywood studio.”

Helen received the award herself in 2010.

“We are beyond thrilled that Adele will be our Sherry Lansing Leadership Award honoree at this year’s Women in Entertainment event,” co-editors-in-chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Maer Roshan shared in a statement. “Adele has had a groundbreaking career that has established her as one of the all-time greats: a brilliant songwriter, a stunning vocalist, a top-notch performer and an artist whose talents have no limit. She has set a standard of excellence not only as a female performer, but a performer, period. Her accolades — from multiple Grammys to her Emmy and Oscar — attest to that. In addition, she’s used her platform to inspire and help others. She is truly deserving of this award.”

“We’re honored to have 2010’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award honoree pass the torch this year to Adele,” the co-editors in chief added of Helen‘s involvement.

