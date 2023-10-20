Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Adele isn’t done with Las Vegas just yet.

The 35-year-old “Hello” pop titan announced plans to extend her extremely popular Weekends With Adele residency in Sin City through the summer of 2024 and revealed 32 additional performances.

She took to social media on Friday (October 20) to share the very exciting news and to reveal how fans would be able to get tickets. Additional steps are being taken this time around to ensure that the scalpers aren’t snatching up all of the seats in the venue.

Adele will kick off the final leg on January 19, 2024. Her final performance will take place on June 15.

Tickets will be available to purchase on October 26, but fans will need to register to gain access to the sale. They can do so on the official website.

This is not the first time that Adele has extended her time in Vegas.

Jan. 19, 2024

Jan. 20, 2024

Jan. 26, 2024

Jan. 27, 2024

Feb. 2, 2024

Feb. 3, 2024

Feb. 9, 2024

Feb. 10, 2024

Feb. 16, 2024

Feb. 17, 2024

Feb. 23, 2024

Feb. 24, 2024

March 1, 2024

March 2, 2024

March 8, 2024

March 9, 2024

March 15, 2024

March 16, 2024

March 22, 2024

March 23, 2024

March 29, 2024

March 30, 2024

May 17, 2024

May 18, 2024

May 24, 2024

May 25, 2024

May 31, 2024

June 1, 2024

June 7, 2024

June 8, 2024

June 14, 2024

June 15, 2024