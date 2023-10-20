Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!
Adele isn’t done with Las Vegas just yet.
The 35-year-old “Hello” pop titan announced plans to extend her extremely popular Weekends With Adele residency in Sin City through the summer of 2024 and revealed 32 additional performances.
She took to social media on Friday (October 20) to share the very exciting news and to reveal how fans would be able to get tickets. Additional steps are being taken this time around to ensure that the scalpers aren’t snatching up all of the seats in the venue.
Head inside to see the final Weekends With Adele dates…
Adele will kick off the final leg on January 19, 2024. Her final performance will take place on June 15.
Tickets will be available to purchase on October 26, but fans will need to register to gain access to the sale. They can do so on the official website.
This is not the first time that Adele has extended her time in Vegas.
See the final Weekends With Adele dates below…
Jan. 19, 2024
Jan. 20, 2024
Jan. 26, 2024
Jan. 27, 2024
Feb. 2, 2024
Feb. 3, 2024
Feb. 9, 2024
Feb. 10, 2024
Feb. 16, 2024
Feb. 17, 2024
Feb. 23, 2024
Feb. 24, 2024
March 1, 2024
March 2, 2024
March 8, 2024
March 9, 2024
March 15, 2024
March 16, 2024
March 22, 2024
March 23, 2024
March 29, 2024
March 30, 2024
May 17, 2024
May 18, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 31, 2024
June 1, 2024
June 7, 2024
June 8, 2024
June 14, 2024
June 15, 2024