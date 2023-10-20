Maluma Discusses Fatherhood, Confirms His Daughter's Name & Reveals How He'll Balance Being a Dad With Work

Maluma is living out his dream right now, and he wants the world to know it!

The 29-year-old singer revealed that he and girlfriend Susana Gomez are expecting their first child together – a little girl.

He opened up about fatherhood, the pregnancy and more in an interview with NPR Music’s Alt.Latino. The hitmaker also confirmed his daughter’s name.

Read more about Maluma’s exciting news…

“It’s such a big dream. I always dreamed about this. It’s perfect timing. I mean, all the beautiful things that I’m living. I’m looking for more personal experiences, too. I love my music, I love being on tour. But I also want to keep growing as a human being, not only as an artist,” he gushed during the interview, adding that the pregnancy is also feeding into his creativity.

After teasing the baby’s name in a music video, Maluma confirmed that they were naming her Paris.

“Paris, our beautiful daughter, she’s growing inside her mom’s belly, and she gives me many reasons to keep dreaming. It’s like she made a reset on my mind, you know? It’s like she’s everything to me right now,” he said. “My days are brighter than ever.”

She has not even been born yet, but Maluma is already a doting dad!

“I sing every day to her. Every day, during morning, before I go to bed. I kiss the belly. I feel like she’s already there,” he said.

That will continue once she arrives. As for how he’ll balance fatherhood with his job, he already has a plan.

“I don’t want to separate. I want her to live everything next to me. I want to see her with touring. i want to see her with me in the hotels. I want her to live everything,” he explained.

He added, “As soon as the doctors say that she can fly with me, man, she’s not going anywhere but daddy’s arms.”

Press play on Maluma’s full interview below…