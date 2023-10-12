Britney Spears Joins Maluma & J Balvin at a Restaurant in NYC

Britney Spears is having a night on the town, with surprise guests Maluma and J Balvin!

The 41-year-old “Toxic” superstar joined the 29-year-old and 38-year-old music sensations at Zero Bond on Wednesday (October 11) while celebrating the upcoming release of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

There’s also a photo of her sticking her tongue out wearing sunglasses with the duo!

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s unclear whether the trio meant to hang out together, or if they simply were in the same spot at the same time and decided to team up for a photo.

Page Six reports the guys waved Britney and friends over to their table.

Britney‘s memoir is set for release on October 24, so it’s speculated that she’s in town for promotional events and a small press tour.

If you didn’t know, it was recently revealed that Britney is voicing some of her book’s audiobook, but not all of it. Find out what they’re going to do instead.