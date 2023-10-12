Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' Trailer Tells More of His Origin Story - Watch Now!

Timothee Chalamet is back as Willy Wonka in the trailer for Wonka!

This is the second trailer released for the upcoming Warner Bros. film, and it doesn’t disappoint!

Here’s the synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

Peter Joseph, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Rahkee Thakrar, Ellie White, Murray McArthur and Tracy Ifeachor also star. Hugh Grant is also featured as the Oompa Loompa, though this has been criticized. The film is set to hit theaters on December 15, 2023.

Timothee will be singing and dancing in this movie and the film’s director actually revealed what his singing voice sounds like.