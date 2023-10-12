Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 11:47 am

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Trailer Is Surprising Light on Chrishell Stause & Nicole Young Drama - Watch Now!

The trailer for season 7 of Selling Sunset is here, and it doesn’t disappoint in terms of the drama headed our way!

The trailer is shockingly light on the Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause drama, but does feature a conversation between Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim‘s then-girlfriend (now ex) Marie-Lou Nurk. If you don’t know, Marie-Lou indicated she might not have really liked Chrishell all-too-much at one point. Chrishell and Jason used to date, but she’s now happily married to G Flip.

Keep reading to find out more…

Others featured in the trailer are Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, and Mary Fitzgerald, as well as Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Fans were unclear if Heather Rae El Moussa would be featured this season, but a new still (in the gallery below) confirms she’s at least featured, despite being left off of the season’s new poster.

Season 7 debuts on November 3 on Netflix.
Photos: Netflix
