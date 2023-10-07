Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Being Left Out of 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster

Heather Rae El Moussa is reacting to that big snub from Selling Sunset.

After previously revealing that she had not been asked back to film the Netflix reality series following the birth of her son Tristan in January 2023, Heather, 36, was not included in the official cast photo for season seven of Selling Sunset.

Once the poster was publicly released, Heather reacted to not being included with the rest of her cast mates.

“Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗 You may see me in a few episodes….. 💁🏼‍♀️” Heather wrote on Instagram.

Despite not being featured in the poster, all seems to appear good between Heather and her co-stars.

“I’m the best swimmer in the office I’ll save your beautiful face!!!! I love you,” Emma Hernan wrote in the comments, as Brett Oppenheim wrote, “Always love you, OG😉”

Season 7 of Selling Sunset drops Nov. 3 on Netflix.

