Bruno Mars Tel Aviv Concert Cancelled Amid 'War' Between Israel & Hamas

Bruno Mars‘ concert in Israel has been cancelled hours before he was set to take the stage.

On Saturday (October 7), the 37-year-old “Uptown Funk” singer was scheduled to perform for the second night in a row at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, however, the concert was cancelled following an attack by the Hamas militant group.

“Dear customers, Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled,” Live Nation wrote on Instagram, which was translated from Hebrew to English.

“All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made,” the statement continued.

Live Nation added, “We strengthen the residents of Israel, IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

On Saturday morning, Hamas carried out an attack on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 40 people and leaving hundreds injured, CNN reports.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, “We are at war. Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.”

The IDF later launched strikes that left at least 198 Palestinians dead and 1,610 injured

As of right now, it’s unclear if Bruno and his bandmates have left Israel yet.