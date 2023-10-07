Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa: A Complete Timeline of Their Friendship, Falling Out, & Reconciliation

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are a relatable and beautiful example of true friendship.

The 31-year-old singer and actress and the 35-year-old actress first met when they were teenagers back in 2007.

Like a lot of best friends, Selena and Francia have had their fair share of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, they’ll always love each other like family.

Francia even helped save Selena‘s life back in 2017 when she donated a kidney to the Rare Beauty founder, who suffers from the autoimmune disease, Lupus.

Despite constant rumors about their alleged beef, the talented pals’ friendship seems to be thriving these days.

Keep reading to find out the whole timeline…

