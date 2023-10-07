Travis Kelce Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Calling Him 'Mr. Pfizer'

Travis Kelce is addressing Aaron Rodgers‘ recent jab.

During a recent interview, Aaron, 39, – who is currently healing after tearing his Achilles tendon in his first game as the New York Jets’ quarterback – poked fun at the new Pfizer commercial that Travis, 34, stars in, and referred to him as “Mr. Pfizer.”

In a press conference on Friday (October 6), Travis was asked to react to Aaron‘s comments.

“I thought it was pretty good. With the ‘stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer,” Travis said, before dropping a reference to the Jets’ owner.

“Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there,” Travis joked, referring to Jets’ co-owner Woody Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company.

Travis and his mom Donna recently appeared in a new Pfizer commercial that promotes getting immunized against both COVID-19 and the flu.

Also in the press conference, Travis said that he got vaccinated to keep himself, his family, and those around him safe.

“I stand by it 1,000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer,” Aaron added.

Back in 2021, Aaron made headlines when he tested positive for COVID, despite previously saying that he had “been immunized.” He later confirmed that he did not get the COVID vaccine.

Also in the press conference, Travis commented on his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift!