Travis Kelce Makes New Taylor Swift Comments, Says He's 'On Top of the World' Amid Romance Rumors

Fri, 06 October 2023

Travis Kelce is making new comments about his budding relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who just turned 34-years-old this week, opened up during a press conference on Friday (October 6).

Travis was asked how he’s feeling amid all of the media attention surrounding his relationship with Taylor.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now even more on top of the world, so it’s fun man,” Travis said. “At the same time, [the attention] comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, for good reason. So… just gotta keep living and earning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building and I’ll just keep rolling with that.”

“Everybody’s having fun with it, you know, whether I think they’re overdoing it or not,” he added.

Travis previously commented on how he felt the NFL was “overdoing” the coverage they gave the Taylor relationship.

“I know I brought this to myself and I’ve been fortunate enough to have fun with it — and that’s all that really matters is that it’s not pissing anyone off over here at least,” he said.

Travis‘ mom Donna Kelce was on the Today Show that morning and had an interesting response to questions about Taylor.

Here are all the updates on Taylor and Travis since this past Sunday’s game.

