Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast in History After Winning 6th Individual All-Around Title

Simone Biles continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest athletes to ever live.

Less than three months after returning to the sport following a two-year break, the 26-year-old gymnast and four-time Olympic gold medalist has just attained a new major milestone in her career.

Simone won her sixth individual all-around title at the world championships on Friday (October 6), making her the most decorated gymnast of all time – male or female.

The victory is Simone‘s 27th world championship medal, and 21st gold medal. She now counts 34 total medals across the world championships and Olympics.

Simone‘s all-around win comes two days after she and the U.S. women soared to their record seventh straight title in the team event.

As the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris near, Simone appears poised to make even more history in the future!

In August, Simone Biles won her eighth national title, and in doing so, broke a 90-year-old gymnastics record!