Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls &amp; More

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 6:34 pm

Harry Jowsey Reacts to Rylee Arnold Dating Rumors Amid 'DWTS' Partnership

Harry Jowsey Reacts to Rylee Arnold Dating Rumors Amid 'DWTS' Partnership

Are they or aren’t they dating?! That’s what fans want to know about Harry Jowsey and his new Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.

The 26-year-old Too Hot to Handle star and the 18-year-old pro dancer were seen heading to dance practice together on Friday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The DWTS partners were spotted holding hands earlier this week, sparking rumors that they’re a couple in real life.

So, what do they have to say?

Keep reading to find out more…

“We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he wants to “keep the mystery in it.”

Rylee added, “I love it and it’s so fun. We can definitely use support and the votes. We just love everybody that’s supporting us and we’re having so much fun together.”

Find out which other celebs starting dating their dancing partners!
Just Jared on Facebook
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 01
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 02
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 03
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 04
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 05
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 06
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 07
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 08
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 09
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 10
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 11
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 12
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 13
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 14
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 15
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 16
harry jowsey rylee arnold dating rumors 17

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr