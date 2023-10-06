Harry Jowsey Reacts to Rylee Arnold Dating Rumors Amid 'DWTS' Partnership

Are they or aren’t they dating?! That’s what fans want to know about Harry Jowsey and his new Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.

The 26-year-old Too Hot to Handle star and the 18-year-old pro dancer were seen heading to dance practice together on Friday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The DWTS partners were spotted holding hands earlier this week, sparking rumors that they’re a couple in real life.

So, what do they have to say?

Keep reading to find out more…

“We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he wants to “keep the mystery in it.”

Rylee added, “I love it and it’s so fun. We can definitely use support and the votes. We just love everybody that’s supporting us and we’re having so much fun together.”

