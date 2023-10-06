Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls &amp; More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 6:56 pm

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Says Paternity Test Shows He's Not Father to Anonymous Woman's Baby

Clayton Echard is ecstatic to share his news: he says he is not the father of an anonymous woman’s baby.

An anonymous woman claims that she had a one-night-stand with the former The Bachelor star and that she is now pregnant with his child.

In her legal documents documents, the woman claims she offered to have Clayton take a prenatal paternity test and that they even had a test scheduled for August 23, but he “refused” to show up.

Clayton eventually took the paternity test in late September and now he says the results are back.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Listen, it’s Friday and you know what we need on a Friday? We need some good news and who has got the good news today? I got the good news,” Clayton said in a video shared to Instagram.

He continued, “The test results came back early and they said little to no fetal DNA present. Let’s go baby! We knew, I knew that was going to happen and thankfully five months of torture can finally be put to rest.”

“Two false accusations in two years, I really don’t want to look ahead to next year to see what will happen. I think two false accusations in a lifetime is enough. So thank you all for the support, love. This has been a trying time but I learned so much about myself and now back to the regularly scheduled program,” he added.

Clayton is seemingly referring to the allegations that he cheated on ex-girlfriend Susie Evans back in 2022.

