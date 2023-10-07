Top Stories
Is Julie Gonzalo Single or Married? She Met Her Partner While Working for Hallmark Channel!

Is Julie Gonzalo Single or Married? She Met Her Partner While Working for Hallmark Channel!

Julie Gonzalo is a beloved Hallmark Channel star, but did you know she’s in a relationship with another one of the network’s stars?!

The 42-year-old actress, who plays Anna in the new movie 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, met her current partner while working on a Hallmark project back in 2018.

Julie has been in a relationship with actor Chris McNally since meeting on the set of Hallmark Channel’s The Sweetest Heart. They have been together for many years and they welcomed their first child together in June 2022.

Chris and Julie have not yet confirmed if they are married or not.

In addition to her appearances in various Hallmark films, Julie is best known for playing Andrea Rojas/Acrata in the CW series Supergirl. She has also been seen in shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Lucifer, and TNT’s Dallas.
