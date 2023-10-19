Maluma Announces He's Expecting His First Child With Susana Gomez with 'Procura' Music Video - Watch Now!

Maluma took some time out of his concert on Thursday night (October 19) in Washington, DC, to make a huge announcement!

The 29-year-old entertainer debuted the music video for his song “Procura” during his latest Don Juan Tour stop and in the video, revealed that he’s going to be a dad.

This will be the singer’s first child, with girlfriend Susana Gomez!

Check out the video and learn more inside…

During the music video, Maluma shares some personal videos of the couple and in the second half, it shows parts of their pregnancy journey.

The couple can be seen going to doctor’s visits, telling family, revealing the name of the baby and revealing if they’re having a boy or girl!

It is revealed that they are expecting a little girl, and they both could be seen wearing necklaces that say “Paris.”

Just a few days before, Maluma shared a post on Instagram, captioning it, “I’m crazy about you… 💘”

Congratulations to the happy couple!!!